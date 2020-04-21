The Sierra Nevada Alliance offers virtual Earth Day celebrations through the month

A still from “Wave Hands Like Clouds.” The Wild and Scenic Film Festival On Tour combines award-winning environmental and adventure films with the energy of local activism. Each year, films are chosen so that you are inspired to take further action regarding issues that impact the environment, and humanity.

photo by Marga Laube

MORE INFO Visit for additional info and tickets: https://sierranevadaalliance.org/event/virtual-wild-and-scenic-film-festival/

The Sierra Nevada Alliance invites you to celebrate Earth Day online with the Virtual Wild and Scenic Film Festival On Tour. 2020 marks the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day and now more than ever, we must spend time reflecting on and celebrating our Mother Earth.

The Sierra Nevada Alliance is proud to bring you the Virtual Wild and Scenic Film Festival On Tour, a way to appreciate our planet and inspire advocacy, while we shelter at home.

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival On Tour combines award-winning environmental and adventure films with the energy of local activism. Each year, films are chosen so that you are inspired to take further action regarding issues that impact the environment, and humanity.

The Sierra Nevada Alliance is offering three ticket options: Session 1, Session 2, and a Children’s Session. Each film session lasts between 45 to 50 minutes with a compilation of short films. Film Session 1 and Film Session 2 feature specially selected environmental and adventure films meant to inspire local activism in the whole family. The Children’s film Program is specially designed to entertain a younger audience. It comes with curriculum activities to assist with your homeschooling efforts.

Tickets can be purchased now for $5 each session on the Alliance Website. On the first day of the showing you will be emailed a link to watch the Film Program. You will then have five days to watch the film session. Session one and the Children’s Program will be available for viewing on April 22-26. Session 2 will be available to view on April 27- May 1.

All ticket sales support The Sierra Nevada Alliance, a 501(c)3 nonprofit which exists to elevate and support Sierra ecosystems and communities. All event proceeds will go towards protecting and restoring the Sierra Nevada.

