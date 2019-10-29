The Polish Ambassador returns to Nevada City tonight

TICKETS: $30 in Advance, $35 at the Door and available online at www.minersfoundry.org‬‬‬‬‬, by phone at 530-265-5040‬‬‬‬‬, or in person at Miners Foundry or Briar Patch Co-Op. All-Ages, standing/dancing show with limited seating

Last year on Halloween Night, The Polish Ambassador and friends sold out the Miners Foundry Cultural Center. The world’s funkiest diplomat returns for a second year, with an all-star lineup of musicians and special guests who promise to make this year even funkier!

The Polish Ambassador (real name David Sugalski) is raising the bar for what it means to be a professionally touring musician. Sure, the electronic musician lays claim to producing the sweetest beats this side of the Milky Way Galaxy, but he is also using his popularity to steer the millennial generation toward a nourishing and sustainable way of relating with art, community and the planet. From birthing the Permaculture Action Movement (a movement where the energy of show/festival goers is catalyzed into community action), to launching a Village Building Convergence in his hometown of Nevada City, the ambassador is using his clout to make real, tangible change, and along the way inspiring hundreds of thousands.

After a cornucopia of albums and countless gigs around the world, The Polish Ambassador has docked the mother ship outside the embassy, a fitting stop for a Diplomatic Scandal to unfold. An amalgamation of funky beats, retro synths, and live instrumentation make up the bulk of this controversial saga.

Joining The Polish Ambassador on stage is a solid line-up of musicians that includes:

Wildlight vocalist Ayla Nereo. The folk songwriter delicately crafts songs that climb and tumble through a landscape of crescendos and harmonies, while The Polish Ambassador keeps the beats and bass rooted deep in the subatomic layers of the earth.

Guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Ananda Vaughan’s extensive works as an original artist, accompanist, and lead player have all lent to an ever-evolving diverse repertoire. From his co-led touring soul-folk group BrightSide Blue to his comprehensive sideman gigs (both live and in the studio), you can be sure that he’ll show up with all the bells and whistles (and effects pedals). He has shared the stage with international acts such as Dr. John, Blues Traveler, Simrit, and Shimshai.

Pianist Jesse Klein recently released his first solo album on Jumpsuit Records and has produced and co-produced several others. Klein has collaborated on tracks with Wildlight, Adam Knight, Ayla Nereo, The Polish Ambassador, Jahsiah, and several others.

And rounding out the band is Robin Jackson, an award-winning songwriter, teacher, multi-instrumentalist, and spirited impresario. He has brought his funky horns and dance moves to countless international acts such as MarchFourth Marching Band, Emancipator, Rising Appalachia, Gogol Bordello, The Human Experience, SAQI and more.

Special guest Kaminanda opens the evening. His ever-evolving sound is a playground of original Midtempo grooves, tribal rhythms, Psy-Dub, and lush downtempo textures. His music is designed to take the listener/dancer on a journey traversing landscapes reflecting a myriad of diverse influences; a kaleidoscope of warm melodies and twisting, winding compositions. With six albums in his repertoire, this organic spaceship of frequencies balances musicality and ethereal soundscapes to evoke a deeper and hypnotic experience.