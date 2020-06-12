The Onyx Theatre at home: Virtual screenings provided by art house theaters during COVID-19

The Onyx Theatre suspended screenings due to COVID-19 on March 14. In April, Onyx-At-Home began offering virtual screenings of select films through distributors affiliated with the Art House Convergence, a nonprofit organization which supports over 750 art house film members across the United States and Canada.

“We feel strongly that we want to offer our patrons new and interesting films to view, especially in this stressful time. For us, it is about staying connected and also giving back to the community, including our community of film producers and distributors,” says Onyx General Manager Celine Negrete.

The Onyx is now partnering with Magnolia Films to offer via virtual cinema three documentaries that speak strongly to systemic inequity – “I Am Not Your Negro,” “Whose Streets?” And “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am.” These films are offered as a bundle and your ticket will not expire. The Onyx will match the amount of money that is brought in via ticket sales for these films for Nevada County Color Me Human. Learn more here: https://www.colormehuman.org/.

These films are available through June 30 and due to their educational nature, your bundled ticket for $15 is perennial, virtually the same as owning these important films. Magnolia Films will be supporting legal defense and bail funds nationwide throughout the summer.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Past community partnerships include Earth Day’s screening of Nikolaus Geyrhalter film “Earth,” with proceeds going to CHIRP (California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project). The New York International Children’s Film Festival was matched with Child Advocates of Nevada County as the screening proceeds beneficiary.

The Onyx seeks to make a positive impact through the arts and reinvesting in Nevada County. Negrete says “We cherish the small film distributors who are out there championing amazing small films. Anything we can do to help support them during this time while also offering wonderful new releases to our patrons at home is a win-win.”

During this challenging period, art houses around the world are working together to innovate and develop film programming and education for digital platforms. Independent film, art films and documentaries represent unique aspects of culture and provide a critical alternative viewpoint to mainstream cinema — they need attention and support to survive.

“We are emphatic that virtual screening does not replace the theater screening of films,” Negrete said, holding to the Onyx Theatre bi-line “the way films were meant to be seen” and looks forward to welcoming patrons back to those cushy new seats with drink holders and throw blankets, when and only when, they can safely do so. Meanwhile, watch for more virtual screenings that will support diverse organizations in Nevada County.

Negrete shares this message from the Onyx Staff: “We are grateful to our dedicated patrons. There will always be a time and a place for movies beyond our living rooms and there will always be the Onyx to come experience them in. We can’t wait to see you at the movies again as soon as we can! We miss you, but we will be back.”