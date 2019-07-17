‘The need to be seen, to be equal’: Aerial Lab presents ‘HerStory’ with three weekend performances

TICKETS: $25/ general admission, $15/child and students, Advance tickets are available online at www.minersfoundry.org, by phone 530-265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry, or in person at Briar Patch Co-Op. Tickets will also be available at the show.

The act of performing high up in the air makes aerial acrobatic dance exciting for both the people who are performing and those watching.

The Aerial Lab is a locally owned and operated small business, teaching circus arts and aerial dance to people of all ages and abilities. Established in 2016, The Lab has grown into a favorite local attraction during events such as Nevada City’s First Friday ArtWalk and other regional fairs and festivals where attendees marvel at the athleticism and artistry of performers.

This weekend, in collaboration with the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, Aerial Lab will present its newest show, HerStory, in three performances: Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, at 8 p.m.; and a matinee Saturday, July 20, at 2 p.m.

HerStory features 22 dancers — ages 10 to 50 with varied backgrounds in contortion, modern/contemporary, jazz, tap, ballet, aerial, acrobatics, gymnastics, and more — who will perform 19 pieces inspired by the notion of equality.

“The show is told from the perspective of one woman and follows her life experiences — from a coming of age, to living in an age where we value humans based on a swipe right or left, dealing with shyness and trying to fit in, struggling with body image issues, and aging as a woman, as well as the expectations placed on women today,” said Jerusha Horlick, Aerial Lab co-owner, instructor and performer. “We will present some solutions in the form of supporting one another in positivity, and valuing one’s own self. The show will allow the observer to feel a range of emotions and relate to various experiences they may have had.”

Guiding some of the stories and how they are presented are The Aerial Lab’s Anya Stanger and Kellea Miller, who both hold PhD’s in Women’s Studies. Together their goal was to bring real life experiences front and center.

“Art has the power to express or communicate emotions and ideas, and to collectively explore the human condition,” said Miners Foundry Executive Director Gretchen Bond. “This new show by Aerial Lab is full of exciting circus stunts and gorgeous aerial dance, but at the heart of the show is this deeper need to connect around a topic that resonates with everyone — the need to be seen, to be equal.”

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center