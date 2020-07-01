The music plays on: Music in the Mountains offers virtual community picnic, concert

On Friday, July 3, Music in the Mountains invites the community – far and wide – to gather at YouTube.com/musicinthemountains, for a virtual picnic and patriotic pops concert.

We’ve learned a lot these past few months. Like how to make our pantry go a little bit farther, how to use new technology to continue our businesses and talk to our families, and we’ve learned more about infectious disease than we ever wanted to know. We’ve also learned that while we miss live concerts, movie theater popcorn, and dinner out, we can live without those things if we must. But the thing we miss the most — the thing we can’t live without — is each other.

As Music in the Mountains Executive Director Jenny Darlington-Person explained, “Even though safety mandated we cancel our in-person events, we knew that keeping the community connected and the music playing was essential. The fabric of America is stitched with adversity. At the founding of our nation, we collectively set out lofty goals and our journey towards them has been long and hard, our history full of triumph and tragedy as we have sought and continue to perfect our union. On July 3, we will gather virtually to pay tribute to theses struggles and triumphs: the sacrifice of our veterans, the promise of our children, the inspiration of American artists, and the spirit of its people.”

Join Music in the Mountains at 6 p.m. for picnic fun with a cocktail making demonstration from a local bartender, an education presentation featuring talented kids, a cooking show with local actors and a guest judge, and a tribute to veterans. Then at 7 p.m., join Artistic Director Ryan Murray and celebrity guest Christopher Cousins as they host a concert of everyone’s favorite patriotic and American musical classics, including the National Anthem, the Armed Forces Salute, the Washington Post March, and more.

In the spirit of continuing traditions and keeping the community connected, the following Thursday, July 9 at 7 p.m., Music in the Mountains invites the community to its last concert of the 39th Annual SummerFest. This is the first year since 1982 that the Music in the Mountains orchestra has not come to Nevada County for its annual visit. Several of the current players were part of the first festival in 1982, and the community misses them. After nearly four decades of being invited into Nevada County homes, for the first time the orchestra players invite Nevada County residents into their homes for a unique musical treat. The concert will also feature new virtual recordings of the chorus, as well as archival recordings of the orchestra together.

Navigating current state and local government health regulations for large event gatherings, Music in the Mountains has moved their annual summer music festival, “Summerfest,” to online platforms for all to enjoy. The programs are presented on a “pay-what-you-can” basis and folks are encouraged to RSVP by going to the MIM website at http://www.musicinthemountains.org