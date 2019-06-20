The Mermen to perform after screening of short film at Miners Foundry in Nevada City

Tickets are available online at www.minersfoundry.org, by phone at 530-265-5040, or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office, and in person at BriarPatch Co-Op. Ticketing fees waived for purchases made by phone or in person through the Miners Foundry Box Office. The Miners Foundry Box Office is open Tuesday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHAT: The Miners Foundry, in co-production with Rick Ewald and Over The Ledge Productions, The Mermen plus special screening of short film Lost and Found (the film archives of Greg Noll)

Instrumental surf rock band The Mermen return to Nevada City Friday to celebrate the release of their 14th album “A Murmurous Sirenic Delerium” along with a special screening of the new short film “Lost and Found (the film archives of big-wave surfer Greg Noll)” which they contributed to the film’s soundtrack.

The Mermen formed in San Francisco in 1989. The group’s sound was originally rooted in instrumental surf and psychedelic music of the 1960s such as Duane Eddy, the Ventures, Dick Dale and Link Wray and Jack Nietzshe. And although The Mermen’s music delves into many genres, the sound is non-commercial and is mainly influenced by the band’s founder, songwriter and guitarist Jim Thomas’ modern melodic visions.

In concert, the Mermen always perform as a trio with Thomas on electric guitar, Nevada County native Jennifer Burnes on electric bass, and Martyn Jones on drums. During live shows songs often morph into lengthy improvised variations on a theme a la the Grateful Dead with new pieces of music created on the spot.

The Mermen have toured extensively in the USA, headlining venues such the Fillmore in San Francisco and the Continental club in Austin, Texas. They have performed with artists as varied as David Byrne, Jimmy Buffet, Tiny Tim, The Cramps, Todd Rundgren, David Lindley, The Dirty Three, Morphine, Junior Brown, Nancy Sinatra, Lee Hazelwood, String Cheese Incident, Midnight Oil, Pennywise, Rancid, Agent Orange, Social Distortion, Cake, Dick Dale, and The Ventures, among others.

The Mermen are considered “the official band of Maverick’s” performing most years at the big wave surfing competition at Mavericks, in Half Moon Bay.

The short film, “Lost and Found (the film archives of Greg Noll)” is “The quest to preserve legendary big wave surfer Greg Noll’s historic surfing footage, and a personal view of a legendary big-wave life. The film is directed and narrated by Maverick’s big wave surfer Grant Washburn.

Greg Noll is one of the iconic pioneers of surfing big waves, surfing some of the biggest waves in the history of surfing.