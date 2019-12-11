The Mark O’Connor band brings Appalachia to Nevada County for a special holiday show

See the music from An Appalachian Christmas performed live at Foothills Event Center on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. as a part of The Center for the Arts, Center OnTheGo series.

O’Connor says, “Appalachia is the original melting pot of our country featuring more diverse styles of American music than just about anywhere.”

A cultural diplomat and author of the “O’Connor Method,” his score “Fiddle Concerto” has become the most-performed modern violin concerto composed in the last 50 years. His new band is the product of Mark O’Connor’s imagination – one that has served him well over the course of his four-decade professional career. Their very first performance took place at the legendary Walnut Valley Bluegrass Festival in Winfield, Kansas in 2015, the same event where Mark won national competitions on three instruments as a young teenager. In 2017 – less than a year and a half later – the new band took home the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album for their debut recording, Coming Home. Their recently released Mark O’Connor Band A Musical Legacy, is a stunning showcase of their most exciting concert and festival material to date. Recorded live in concert, the album captures the band on the heels of a packed first couple of years on the road, during which they had honed their sound and risen to an even higher level of cohesion and expressiveness.

The Grammy-winning Mark O’Connor Band performs Country, Progressive Bluegrass, Acoustic Pop, Indie Folk and Americana. Iconic fiddler Mark O’Connor puts on an engaging, dynamic show featuring compelling arrangements, virtuosic solos, and tight vocal harmonies. The band includes Mark’s family members; Maggie O’Connor – fiddle, Forrest O’Connor – mandolin and vocals and Kate Lee – fiddle and vocals. Rounding out the band is National Flatpick Guitar Champion Joe Smart and Michael Rinne playing upright bass.

The Center for the Arts presents An Appalachian Christmas at Foothills Event Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. This show is sponsored by Ben Franklin Crafts & Frames of Grass Valley. Tickets are available online at thecenterforthearts.org or by calling 530-274-8384, and at the box office located at 998 Plaza Drive in Grass Valley.