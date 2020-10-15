The Magic Carpet Celebrates their 40th Anniversary

The Magic Carpet founders, Paul and Eileen Jorgensen, discovered their passion and love of Oriental rugs over 40 years ago on their many trips to India and Turkey. They were captured by the rich palette, amazing designs and ancient cultural traditions connected with Oriental rugs. In 1980, they decided to bring back some of these magnificent woven works of art which were well received by the many well-traveled Oriental rug lovers in the community. The Magic Carpet Gallery has been an institution in Nevada City ever since.

To share their enthusiasm and appreciation of this incredible art form, the Jorgensens would offer two yearly educational lectures and exhibits which featured different aspects of rug weaving culture. In the 1990s, they were fortunate to be a part of an Oriental rug revolution. This resurgence of traditionally made rugs came about by the DOBAG Cultural Survival Project which was the catalyst in the re-introduction of hand-carding, hand spinning and vegetable dyeing of wool. The Magic Carpet hosted master weavers from DOBAG at their shop for many years. A rug industry colleague, Chris Walter, then took this knowledge and founded the Barakat Cultural Survival Rug Weaving Project. He expanded the vegetable dye palette to include hundreds more colors and designs. The Magic Carpet has a unique collection of these beautiful, durable Barakat rugs. Walter’s vision, which was shared by the Jorgensens, was to re-establish the genius of the Afghan, Indian and Nepalese weaving communities while promoting education, especially for woman and girls who had been economically and socially marginalized. The Jorgensens have found much fulfillment in supporting numerous projects over the years, including the building of schools, providing health care, and the purification of drinking water for the rug weaving communities. Recently, the service aspect of The Magic Carpet has grown to assist in setting up 30 schools in Karnataka State in India, which provides free quality education to rural children.

Eight years ago, Peter Cohen and Carolien van Straten joined The Magic Carpet, bringing their enthusiasm and expert guidance to customers near and far.

Fine Oriental rugs need occasional professional care. The Magic Carpet offers rug washing, restoration, moth proofing, appraisals, underlayment and free home consultation. The Magic Carpet appreciates the weavers who continue to create these amazing masterpieces, knot by knot, as well as our community who has supported us over these last 40 years.