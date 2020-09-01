The long and the short of it: Nevada City Film Festival wraps with Narrative Shorts and Best of the Fest programs

TICKETS: $35 Online Festival Pass, $25 Industry Online Pass, $8 Pay As You Watch. Available at nevadacityfilmfestival.com. Drive-in: $30 per car, includes Onyx concessions snack pack of a jumbo popcorn and two drinks

WHEN: Online festival through Sept. 4. Narrative Shorts Sept. 3. Best of the Fest Sept. 4, Gates 6:30 p.m., Films at sunset

The Nevada City Film Festival — celebrating its 20th anniversary — is proving that it will take more than a global pandemic to ruin its good time. The festival is moving forward this year though in an entirely new way.

The festival is taking place online, as well as at the Nevada County Fairgrounds where certain films will be screened in a Movies Under The Pines drive-in movie experience.

As always this year’s selections were curated carefully, including the Narrative Shorts program, screening Thursday, Sept. 3 at the Drive-In, a series of minutes-long films meant to captivate audiences and often resolve a storyline in a brief period of time. The selections run the gamut from comedy, social commentary, mystery, and romance while all come together to not only entertain but to inspire and educate.

Unlike their feature length counterparts, short films have less time to develop the story yet simultaneously allow filmmakers more room for experimentation as they are less expensive to produce. They also allow their creators a chance to hone his or her skill while playing with narrative, sound and editing.

As the festival boasts on its website: “(A ‘short’ is) a spellbinding story that begins, unfolds, and concludes in but a handful of minutes (but) is a challenge to create and a pleasure to behold.”

Audiences may recognize some of the featured talent in the shorts, including actors Jane Lynch, Adrian Grenier, Kate Mulgrew and Danny Pudi.

Keeping with tradition, the 20th Nevada City Film Festival will conclude with The Best of the Fest, which will be held on Sept. 4, the final day of this year’s celebration. The event will take place in a drive-in experience and will serve to award those films that were deemed most exemplary by judges and audiences alike.

Awards will be handed out in twelve categories, culminating with the highly sought-after Audience Award.

“Best of the Fest — it’s the hits from all genres of the festival plus audience and staff favorites,” said Nevada City Film Festival Executive Director Jesse Locks. “It’s a time for us to finally kick back and celebrate with everyone in attendance another great year of independent film. We always try to make it feel like a party.”

The drive-in experience, though devised as an alternative to a typical theater setting, will allow movie buffs to remain socially distanced while still enjoying the films that made this year’s film festival spectacular. Car hops will be on hand to deliver food and beverages, with local vendors making available their specialties.

The Nevada City Film Festival runs through Sept. 4. Online passes will be valid until Sept. 11 and do not include admission to the drive-in experience.

For more information please visit nevadacityfilmfestival.com or call 530-362-8601.