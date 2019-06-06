The Living Earth show set to rock Camptonville

Know & GO When: Saturday, June 8. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; Performance at 7:30 p.m. Where: 15333 Cleveland Avenue, Camptonville Tickets are available at the Briar Patch Food Coop or brownpapertickets.com.

The Living Earth dynamic duo touches down from the stratosphere June 8 at the Camptonville Community Center.

Instrumentalists Travis Andrews (guitar and electronics) and Andy Meyerson (all manner of things you hit) bring extraordinary energy and commitment along with exceptional virtuosity to their production of sounds you have more than likely never heard before. They can be meditative, raucous, lyrical and demanding — all in a moment. Their showmanship excels, and the two are nothing if not wholly original and entertaining.

They are classified as “electro-acoustic classical musicians,” but as always, categorization is a box meant to be smashed. Even the term “classical music” has become devoid of any meaning. These two San Francisco-based artists have traveled all over, delivering their vibrant energy to enthusiastic receptions. The San Francisco Classical Voice noted: “The duo performs with such show-biz panache that it’s easy to overlook their superior musicianship. Every piece … is performed with energy and visible enthusiasm. They make everything they do fun.”

The Sri Moonshine Music Series continues to bring musicians to its tiny 100-seat venue, The Living Earth Show adds another unique color to its palette of performances. Curator and Artistic Director Terry Riley continues to seek out an extraordinary lineup.