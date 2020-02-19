The Fulton Street Jazz Band returns to Nevada City Tuesday

The Fulton Street Jazz Band returns to Nevada City for another “Fat Tuesday Hymnal” Feb. 25 at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad Street. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6. The event is a gift to the community from the church; there will be a free-will offering for the band only.

The Fulton Street Jazz Band is a Chicago-style band that plays in the tradition of Eddie Condon’s New York band of the 40s and 50s. The group originally met informally in the early 70s at a Sacramento pizza parlor on Fulton Avenue; hence the name.

Band members, most of whom has been with the Band for decades, have had illustrious careers in music: Bob Sakoi (trumpet) played in the Dixieland band at the Great America theme park and put himself through college playing Latin music in clubs and on the radio. Bob later performed with Tony Bennett and Sammy Davis Jr. in Las Vegas. Paul Edgerton (reeds) started playing the clarinet in the sixth grade, using Benny Goodman as an early role model; soon he was learning alto and tenor sax. Paul later performed in Your Father’s Moustache Band and the Hot Tomatoes Dance Orchestra.

Bob Williams (trombone), who is classically trained, formed the Wooden Nickel Jazz Band early in his career. Bob now performs in big bands, classical ensembles, rock bands, salsa bands, and jazz combos. He is a past president of the Sacramento Traditional Jazz Society. Vince Bartels (drums) calls Baton Rouge, Louisiana, his first home. He began his musical career at six, encouraged by his father, Hank, who was the original bass player with the Junior Dixieland Jazz Band, later known as the Dukes of Dixieland.

Darrell Fernandez (bass), a Honolulu native, became active in the Hawaii jazz scene in 70s, where he played in the Kool Jazz Festival and with Herb Ellis, Trummy Young, Ernie Washington, and Dave Liebman. Montana Monce (piano) is new to the band this year. A product of the Syncopating Sea Monkeys, the Teagarden Jazz Camp, and CSUS’s jazz program, he has performed in the Hot Jazz Jubilee, and with Parker and the Weis Guys

Fat Tuesday is a popular part of Mardi Gras celebrations. It began as a day of feasting and festivities prior to the beginning of Lent, which commemorates Christ’s fasting for 40 days in the wilderness. One enduring Fat Tuesday custom is a “hymnal,” a gathering and celebration of old songs of the faith in Dixieland style. Among the hymns played by the band are I’ll Fly Away, When the Saints Go Marching In, Rock of Ages, How Great Thou Art, and What a Wonderful World, a song of inspiration popularized by Louis Armstrong.

Jazz is an original American musical genre that began in the late 19th century in New Orleans. “It wasn’t any kind of jazz then,” wrote founder and retired band leader Bob Ringwald. “There was only one kind, and it came out of the musical traditions of Africa, the Caribbean, South America, and Europe.” Old hymns and marches were “jazzed up” with improvisation by the musicians.

In the late teens, jazz musicians started leaving New Orleans and took their music to cities like Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. As it spread, jazz changed—bands became bigger, and new arrangements were written for larger groups. By the mid-40s, it had become too expensive to transport large bands and their instruments from city to city, and the bands became smaller. Today jazz bands typically include a “front line” of trumpet, trombone, and clarinet, with rhythm by bass, piano, and drums.

Following the performance, the audience is invited downstairs for “decadent desserts,” coffee, and tea in the Fellowship Hall, where they can also meet and chat with the musicians.