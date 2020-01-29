The Foundry Dance Party continues Thursday in Nevada City
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Miners Foundry’s Foundry Dance Party
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 30, 7 to 10 p.m.
WHERE: Miners Foundry Cultural Center, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City
TICKETS: $5/General Admission, all-ages
INFO: www.minersfoundry.org
No Host Bar plus Food available for purchase
On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Miners Foundry’s monthly “Foundry Dance Party” continues with DJs spinning hits from all the best decades of rock, pop, funk, soul, roots and beats on the best dance floor in Nevada City.
“We hosted a dance party for our members and the response was overwhelmingly positive – people wanted this to be something regular that they could go to with their friends,” explains Gretchen Bond, Miners Foundry Executive Director. “It’s fun, we turn up the music, turn on the disco ball and lights, and before you know it, you are in a club with everyone around you dancing to music you all know and love.”
Upcoming Foundry Dance Party dates include Feb. 20, March 12, April 16 and May 21.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.