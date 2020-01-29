The Foundry Dance Party continues Thursday in Nevada City

On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Miners Foundry’s monthly “Foundry Dance Party” continues with DJs spinning hits from all the best decades of rock, pop, funk, soul, roots and beats on the best dance floor in Nevada City.

“We hosted a dance party for our members and the response was overwhelmingly positive – people wanted this to be something regular that they could go to with their friends,” explains Gretchen Bond, Miners Foundry Executive Director. “It’s fun, we turn up the music, turn on the disco ball and lights, and before you know it, you are in a club with everyone around you dancing to music you all know and love.”

Upcoming Foundry Dance Party dates include Feb. 20, March 12, April 16 and May 21.