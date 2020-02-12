The day after Valentine’s: Nevada City burlesque and cabaret show Saturday

Truth or Dare Productions is back from the season break with a brand new show, new performers and a new attitude.

Truth or Dare thinks a burlesque show and a night out on the town is the perfect way to keep the heat up on your Valentine’s Day weekend. Burlesque is all about having fun, dressing up, enjoying yourself with your lover or your friends, plus it’s got a great dash of humor and satire that gets everybody laughing. That’s really what love is all about, nothing brings couples closer than laughing together.

Arrive early to enjoy craft cocktails, Valentine’s Day style, by Golden Era Lounge. Revel in theater seating with views at NC Cabaret – Nevada City’s Premier Burlesque & Cabaret Show.

Truth or Dare’s performers give a fun, playful new meaning to the Feast of Saint Valentine in their brand-new Love Letter Revue.

This show features a night of cabaret routines, burlesque, magic and more. Debuting some new performances, out-of-town performers and throwing down with our lovely classic local Nevada County Truth or Dare performers. We bring you Red Hot Love Letter and it’s guaranteed to make your heart sing as performers give their all for your love, admiration, and entertainment.

The cabaret romp is set for Saturday, the day After Valentine’s Day, at the Nevada Theatre in historic downtown Nevada City. Cocktails served by the Golden Era Louge will be served at 7 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Performers include Rebel Rose Revue, Mademoiselle Baguette, Whiskey Kiss, Selena Sekhmet, Cybil Unrest, Guy Vigor, Luna Noir, Chris Marcum, Dossi De Le Rue, Roxie Rochambeau, Vixi Vale, Queen of Hearts, Leon G. Ray as your Pick Up Artist, and Nick Fedoroff as your host.

This is a 21 and up event with a craft cocktails by Golden Era available before, during the show and at intermission for cash only.

Tickets are $20 advanced and $25 at the door for general admission, VIP is $25 advance and $30 at the door. If you are a lucky individual who holds a VIP ticket, then you get a Special Surprise that awaits for each VIP attendee and you’ll get a meet and greet photo (with your own phone) at the end of the show. Not to worry if you missed the VIP advanced sale, there may be a few VIP seats available at the door. Advance tickets are purchased by going to Tiny.cc/NCcabaret.