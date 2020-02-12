The Chambers Project presents group exhibit ‘Event Horizon: the Past and Future of Psychedelic Art’

A lineup of ​19​ psychedelic, surreal and abstract artists will contribute to a group show at Nevada County’s premiere art space starting Feb. 15. This event will feature some of the strongest old school and new school names in the art world to kick off The Chambers Project’s program in the coming year.

Works by Isaac Abrams and Ralph Steadman, both godfathers of the 60s-era experimental style that gave birth to modern psychedelia, represent one side of the spectrum. Emek and Mear One feature prominently in the lexicon of rock poster, counter culture, and hallucinogenic art. Abstract and street artists like ​Peeta Ead and Ricardo Chavarria ​reflect the latest tidal wave of styles that incorporate celestial and organic imagery, optical illusion, and LED-inspired use of color. Standout sculptor Crystal Wagner contributes some of her delicately tactile, multidimensional pieces.

The aim of ​Event Horizon​ is to reveal how psychedelic concepts have woven deeply into the contemporary art scene. This collection of diverse perspectives and mediums come together in a visual conversation where​ paintings, glass, bronze sculpture, and mixed media works transform the space dramatically.

The expansive concept of the show allowed Brian Chambers, proprietor and curator of The Chambers Project, to present some emerging artists alongside art-world notables. Chambers’ knack for discovering and elevating rising creative stars continues to develop the gallery’s impressive track record.

Confirmed contributors for this exhibit include:

Alex Ubatuba, Banjo, Colin Prahl, Crystal Wagner, CT Nelson, Dan Lam, Emek, Hollie Dilley, Isaac Abrams, Joe Hengst, Jud Bergeron, Leans, Mars-1, Mear One, Oliver Vernon, Peeta Ead, Ralph Steadman, Ricardo Chavarria and Sebastian Wahl.

In explaining the title of the show, Chambers says, “An event horizon is an acknowledged feature of an expanding universe. The speed of expansion reaches and even exceeds the speed of light, therefore any signals cannot reach to or from such regions.” These artists come from very different backgrounds, but they all play at the intersection between physics, neuroscience, and spirituality, expressing and celebrating the unknown.

This is one of several showcases planned for this year to support a myriad of creative talent in Northern California and beyond.

Event Horizon​ will begin with an artist reception on Feb. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Follow on Instagram @​the_chambers_project​ to see previews of the work. You can also contact The Chambers Project with questions about specific works by emailing ​brian@thechambersproject.com​.