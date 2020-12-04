The Center for the Arts wants to help you shop local
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Holiday Art Market
WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 19, and Sunday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley
ADMISSION: Free. Retail Reservations Recommended.
MORE INFO: thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384
The Center’s Annual Holiday Art Market features goods from local artists, and is just in time for the holidays. Ceramics, paintings, stone carvings, and more will be featured as part of this beloved annual sale. This year, The Center is limiting capacity, requiring masks and checking temperatures for all retail shoppers entering the building. The Backstage Bar will be open in the lower parking lot, weather permitting. Socially distancing will be strictly enforced inside and outside of The Center.
“We want to support local artisans affected by COVID,” says Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel. “And we hope that the community will consider buying holiday gifts made from a local artist. They need us more than ever.” Shoppers can reserve an hour time block on Saturday, Dec. 19, or Sunday, Dec. 20, between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also just show up, but due to capacity limitations priority will be provided to those with a reservation.
The Center is in the middle of a special End of Year Membership Drive. Become a member while visiting the Holiday Art Market and get entered into a raffle to win a goody basket filled with gifts from the featured artists. Center memberships help to support important community programs like Family Fun Day, youth arts education, From The Center broadcasts, art exhibits and more.
Visitors to the Holiday Art Market will be able to explore works made from many local artists. Thomas Haddy turns stones such as Alabaster, Talc, Soapstone and Brucite into unique vessels. Suzanne Christ Burr creates one of a kind felt scarves and shawls. Katie Wolff paints portraits, pets and sentimental items. Jay Gordin creates knives and cutting tools that are as artful as they are functional.
Clay artist Pam Montalbano specializes in throwing and altering, she is currently working with porcelain and gas reduction firing. Stephanie Adam’s Pickle Pottery and Paul Steege’s Sweetland Pottery will also be featured at The Center’s Holiday Art Market. You can also support a couple of local young artists, Everett Noel creates custom knives and his brother, Bay Noel, is a woodworker.
The Center for the Arts wants to help you shop local and support local artists. Special Extended Weekend Sale hours at The Center are Saturday, Dec. 19, and Sunday, Dec. 20, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Reservations help The Center to ensure limited capacity and a safe shopping experience. Make a reservation to shop at the Holiday Art Market online at thecenterforthearts.org.
