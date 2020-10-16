The Center for the Arts opens Backstage Bar

The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley has opened a new Backstage Bar. Enjoy food, drinks, live acoustic music, or watch one of their From The Center broadcasts on the new 90-inch monitor. Located behind The Center at 315 Richardson Street in downtown Grass Valley, The Backstage Bar has socially distant tables, takes reservations, and offers pre-orders for your food and beverages.

Acoustic music starts Saturday, Oct. 17, with Sunny War, who embraces Blues, Folk, and Punk with her signature fingerstyle guitar work. Americana duo Jenni and Jesse from the Dead Winter Carpenters perform on Saturday, Oct. 24. The T Sisters bring their refreshing brew of indie-folk and Americana music to the stage on Saturday, Nov. 7, and then sister Erika T. returns with her husband, Ben Morrison from The Brothers Comatose to perform as TERRIER on Friday, Oct. 30. Reservations are recommended.

Music begins at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and interested parties may choose their preferred time. Seating is first come, first served at socially distanced tables. You may also contact the box office to request a smaller table for two. If you prefer to watch from home, you can become a member of The Center for the Arts to watch a free broadcast that will air at 5:30 p.m.

The Backstage Bar located behind The Center in the lower lot at 315 Richardson Street. Doors open at 5 p.m. for 5:30 p.m. seatings, and at 8 p.m. for 8:30 p.m. seatings. The 5:30 p.m. broadcast is free and available exclusively to members. Reservations and memberships are available online at thecenterforthearts.org, and at the box office located at 314 West Main Street, Downtown Grass Valley.