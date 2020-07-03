The Center for the Arts offers summer exclusives, personalized sound tours, dinner party options

The Center for the Arts has put together a menu of Summer Exclusives for you to enjoy the newly renovated spaces before they are again able to host shows. Enjoy a champagne tasting in the theater, a private dinner on the new main stage, sign up for a personalized sound demonstration, or reserve the gallery for your private party. The new Center has “Room to Celebrate.” You can gather groups of 10 to 50 while maintaining social distance.

One of the highlights of The Center’s recent multi-million dollar renovation is the new Meyer Sound System. Get a behind the scenes look at the state-of-the-art theater and prepare to be wowed by the sounds of the LEOPARD linear array speakers. Groups up to 10 people will enjoy a personalized tour, a sound demonstration in the theater, and a stop at the new bar. Upgrade your tour to a champagne listening party where your party will be served a thoughtful selection of champagne and sparkling wines presented by our resident sommelier.

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind evening when you treat someone special to a private dinner, or impress up to ten friends with a unique dinner party under the lights of the new Main Stage theater. If you prefer gallery walls to curtain calls you can combine The Granucci Gallery, The Kerby Lobby and Rick’s Bar & Cafe to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or host a brunch for up to 50 guests.

Visit thecenterforthearts.org for more information, or to book a private party or tour of the newly renovated Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley.