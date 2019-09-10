The Artist’s Way seeks to help people unleash their creativity

Poet and creativity coach Maxima Kahn is offering The Artist’s Way, a course in freeing your creativity and connecting to your unique talents and passions. The course begins Tuesday, Sept. 24 in Nevada City.

The Artist’s Way is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Julia Cameron. Kahn says, “This course is about uncovering and recovering your creativity, passion and joy, so that you can create a meaningful, inspired life. It is about making time for what you love, what lights you up and clearing the blocks that keep you from doing that. It is a profound journey of transformation that has brought life-changing rewards to thousands of people worldwide.”

Open to creative people of all kinds, from professional artists to those just wanting to explore creativity, the course attracts dancers, potters and writers, musicians, photographers, weavers and gardeners, to name just a few of the passions people pursue or discover. Maxima says, “This is not a course that teaches a particular art form, rather it teaches you how to live a creative, fulfilling life. The results are extraordinary.”

Kahn has been teaching this course since 2004 and has used the processes to create her own artistic life. If you feel blocked or stuck in your creativity or in your life, if you are in transition and wondering what your next steps are, this course may be for you.

Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to sign up early. Early bird registration through Sept. 14.

To find out more and to register, visit http://www.BrilliantPlayground.com/ArtistsWay.

You can also reach Maxima Kahn at 530-263-9780, but she encourages people to go to the website first and find out more about the course before calling.