Th’ Losin’ Streaks to play The Brick Thursday night
Come out and shake your Christmas off.
Northern California’s favorite garage-punks Th’ LOSIN STREAKS return to The Brick (formerly Cooper’s) in Nevada City on Thursday, December 26th. They will be backed by Nevada City’s Broken Spoke & ARGUMENTS (former members of Bootlegs). The day after Christmas you get a chance to experience the Coolest Songs in the World.
