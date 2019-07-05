Tapas, Wine and Music with Beaucoup Chapeaux

Tomorrow is the first Friday of the month, and as such, local favorites Beaucoup Chapeaux will be playing their joie de vivre inspiring music at the Nevada City Classic Cafe. On a (so far) 10-year-long mission to create as much love, joy, and music as possible, the eclectic quartet presents a wide ranging repertoire of world music, from Roma ballads to American pop, and whatever takes their fancy in between.

The Classic’s menu that night, celebrating both American Independence Day and French Bastille Day, will feature delectably delicious summer dishes like: fried chicken, potato salad, croque monsieur, vichyssoise, a tomato/spinach/goat cheese quiche (with gluten-free crust), and watermelon salad with mint and feta cheese.

Yet another French/American event is happening on Tuesday, July 9. Beaucoup Chapeaux will join forces with the Paris, France acapella group, Têtes de Chien for a very special Midsummer Night’s Concert. This outdoor event will take place at the Jacobson Dude Ranch, just outside Nevada City. Come picnic beforehand! For more info, check out Beaucoup Chapeaux’s FB page. Tickets are available at Brown Paper Tickets.

Keep in mind, you don’t have to speak French — or English, for that matter — to enjoy either of these evenings!