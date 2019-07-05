Tanabata Festival at Madelyn Helling Library

The Madelyn Helling Library is celebrating Tanabata with a festival from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in the Gene Albaugh Community Room. A Tanabata Festival is held on or near July 7 each year and celebrates the weaver star and cowherder star’s renewal of their ancient bond of love. In Japan, these festivals include wishes written on strips of colored paper called tanzaku, which are tied onto branches around homes, businesses, and in public spaces. The Tanabata Festival will include Japanese treats and tanzaku, as well as other Japanese festival favorites. No registration is necessary, and all ages and interests are welcome.

For more information, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.