Talk about status, privilege at the library

Two remaining programs at the Madelyn Helling Library in February will explore the theme of status and privilege.

The next program on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. will be a viewing of this winter’s movie at the library, “Downton Abbey.” The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.

Finally, on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. is a Livingroom Conversation on Status & Privilege. Living Room Conversations offers a simple, sociable and structured way to practice communicating across differences while building understanding and relationships. Rather than debating or convincing others, we take turns talking to share and learn. No preparation is required. We joke about “keeping up with the Joneses” — but there’s real competition in our society for status and the accompanying privilege. How do we decide what we most value that bestows this status? While our country seems to favor wealth, there are other forms of status and privilege. What privilege do each of us enjoy? And how does that correspond with our status? This conversation examines our own status and how we use our status in everyday life. From education to wealth to gender to race, let’s talk about what we have…and what we desire.