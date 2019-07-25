Take a trip back to the ’70s with ABBA REVISITED

TICKETS: $30/Advance, $35/Door, Advance and available online at www.minersfoundry.org, by phone (530) 265-5040, or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office, and in person at BriarPatch Co-Op.

This Saturday, for one night only, the Miners Foundry Cultural Center becomes one of the hottest disco clubs in town, when ABBA REVISITED — North America’s No. 1 tribute to ABBA — recreates the magic of ABBA with authentic costumes, spectacular harmonies and note-perfect musicianship.

For more than forty years ABBA has been one of the most popular groups in the world. Their record-breaking hits continue to thrill music lovers of all ages. Since their first triumph at Eurovision in 1974, ABBA has sold over 400 million copies of their albums. Furthermore, new renditions of popular ABBA songs now permeate modern musicals and media, stimulating a new generation of ABBA fans.

ABBA REVISITED’s two-hour set includes one infectious ABBA hit after another including “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and many more. And ABBA wouldn’t be ABBA without the sequins, platforms and hot pants. ABBA REVISITED recreates some of the group’s most outrageous outfits.

From Vegas to Bermuda, Mexico to Dubai, and Guatemala, ABBA REVISITED recreates the show-stopping look and sound that ABBA fans around the world can’t deny.