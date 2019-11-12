Take 10’: A Showcase of 10-minute films screens Saturday at the Colfax Theatre

INFO: Tickets are available at thruthelens2.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 1-800-838-3006. More information can also be obtained by texting event coordinator Yvette at 410-991-2198

Take 10 is a short film showcase happening Nov. 16 at the historic Colfax Theatre. This mini film festival features films made for Nevada County Media’s annual script-to-silver screen event, Thru the Lens. Take 10 also premieres two new films: “Welcome to Valhalla,” by 17-year-old filmmaker Gaibrial Morton, and Karen Busse’s hillbilly comedy “The Mullgans.”

“When writing a comedic screenplay, you don’t know if the judges will get the humor in it,” explains Busse, who also created the award-winning Thru the Lens films ”Legacy of Love” (2017) and “Retrospect” (2018). “You wonder if they will visualize everything that is written the way you do.”

“The Mulligans” was not selected as one of the top 10 finalists in the screenplay writing contest, but, in a detour from previous years, Nevada County Media is honoring these overlooked scripts by creating a film festival that is both an encore and an alternative to the glitzy Red Carpet Gala. Part of Take 10’s vision is to encourage anyone who participated in the Thru the Lens script-to-silver screen event to make a film from their screenplay, even if their script was not initially selected by the judges.

“Someone once told me that writing a comedy is more difficult than writing a drama,” says Busse. “‘The Mulligans’ wasn’t accepted into the screenplay contest as one of the winners, but when people see it visually on screen, they will find the humor in it.”

The event begins with a 5 p.m. screening of films made for Nevada County Media dating back to 2015, followed by a short dinner break (the Colfax Theatre will have food available to purchase). The 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. screenings will feature films from the 2018 and 2019 Thru the Lens events. After the final screening, there will be an informal question and answer period with the filmmakers.

Ticket holders can attend one, two or all three screenings for the same ticket price.

The Take 10 films feature many local thespians, including Lois Masten (“Pie”), Brian Arnold (“Pie,” “The Ballad of Cheese Lewis,” “Mr. Gordon”), Kimberly Ewing (“Manifest,” “Mr. Gordon”), and Robert Rossman (“Retrospect,” “Shutdown”). For fans of regional theatre, Michael Clark Lorenzo’s mockumentary, “Understudy: Fetch Me My Skull, Fool,” starring Anthony Lorenzo (recipient of the best male lead actor award at the Red Carpet Gala) is sure to tickle funny bones.

“Filming a comedy can be challenging,” says Busse, “You wonder if your material is funny enough for the audience. Sometimes you can be surprised by the actors who can take their lines and make it funnier. Sometimes you have to roll with it.”