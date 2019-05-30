SYRCL brings back Wild for the Yuba

KNOW & GO What: Wild for the Yuba – Dinner, Auction, Music When: Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Where: Pilot Peak Winery, 12888 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley Tickets: Members: $64 Early/$69 June pricing; General: $69 Early/$74 June pricing Reserved seating for 4 starts at $259 for members / $279 General Information: Limited Seating – Event is expected to sell out. Contact Julie Pokrandt, julie@yubariver.org or 530-265-5961, ext. 214 or go to www.yubariver.org

The South Yuba River Citizens League invites the community to Wild for the Yuba — a special dinner and silent auction — from 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 14 at Pilot Peak Winery in Penn Valley.

Wild for the Yuba is SYRCL’s party for the river with one of the region’s largest silent auctions. This year’s prizes include an array of excursions to Reno, San Francisco, Tahoe and Carmel Valley. Jet Blue and Southwest Airlines have donated airline tickets, and many local businesses have contributed merchandise and gift certificates to tours, shops, services and restaurants.

The money raised at Wild for the Yuba supports SYRCL’s summer programs striving to keep the river healthy and safe, such as River Ambassadors and the Yuba River Cleanup.

The event commemorates the South Yuba’s 20th Anniversary as a California Wild & Scenic River.

“We invite our members, volunteers and the public to join us at Wild for the Yuba as we recognize a major milestone for our emerald gem, the Yuba River,” said Co-President Shana Maziarz. “Twenty years ago, SYRCL and the community won a 16-year campaign to protect our region from hydropower dams when the State Legislature declared 39 miles of the South Yuba protected as a California Wild & Scenic River. Wild for the Yuba is our time to celebrate this incredible victory.”

Guests will be treated to dinner and appetizers by MeZe Middle Eastern Eatery. Its special Wild for the Yuba menu includes items like chicken shawarma, beef and lamb meatballs, falafel and stuffed squash. Owners Alon and Tal Greenstein are committed to serving delicious entrees using organic and locally sourced ingredients. Their new restaurant is located on Mill Street in Grass Valley.

“We proudly present tasty food you can feel good about,” according to MeZe’s website.

Acclaimed guitarist Ivan Najera will assemble a group of musicians that will entertain guests throughout the evening.

Wild for the Yuba tickets are available at the SYRCL office or online at http://www.yubariver.org. Seating is limited, and the event is expected to sell out. Advance tickets are $64 per person for current SYRCL members and $69 for the general public. On June 1, tickets prices increase to $69 per person for SYRCL members and $74 for the general public. Reserved seating for four starts at $259 for members and $279 for the general public.

Admission includes appetizers, dinner, entry to silent and live auctions, musical entertainment and outdoor patio seating. Pilot Peak will offer wine and beer for sale.

