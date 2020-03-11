‘Swan Lake’ live from Bolshoi in Moscow showing in Grass Valley

For ballet-lovers, there is nothing like the impeccable classicism and daring performances of the Bolshoi Ballet. This week, audiences will have the opportunity to see the stunning classic “Swan Lake” captured live in Moscow and broadcast at Sutton Cinemas.

Tchaikovsky’s essential masterpiece returns for a live broadcast of the most-beloved ballet in the classical canon. Technically challenging and filled with vibrant emotion, with a stunning and world-famous corps de ballet in perfect unison, the legendary love story between Prince Siegfried and the dual personalities Odette/Odile, born at the Bolshoi Theatre, is a must-see.

The Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, one of the greatest music and dance stages in the world, was founded in 1776 and to this day remains a spearhead of Russian culture. With more than 250 dancers, the Bolshoi Ballet is one of the largest and most celebrated ballet companies in the world. Its annual repertoire of up to 30 titles per year includes classical masterpieces, rare productions and outstanding works by the most famous contemporary choreographers.

Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema brings the greatest classics for a cinema exclusive experience to audiences around the world.

The Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema season will continue with two beautiful ballets: “Romeo & Juliet,” and Balanchine’s “Jewels” presented at Sutton Cinemas. Check http://www.sierratheaters.com for dates and titles.