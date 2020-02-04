Swami Beyondananda to perform in Nevada City Saturday night

WHAT: Swami Beyondananda – Beyondananda and Beyond - An Evening of Cosmic Comedy and “Inciteful” Insight

Paul Emery’s Nevada City LIVE! welcomes back the Swami Beyondananda on Saturday at the historic Nevada Theatre in downtown Nevada City.

In these serious times – where there’s definitely something funny going on – laughter keeps us sane. This heart-opening, mind-expanding, funny and insightful comedy set will help you wake up laughing — and provide plenty of “aha’s” in the wake of the ha-ha’s.

For more than 30 years, Steve Bhaerman in the guise of Swami Beyondananda has been a fount of comedy disguised as wisdom – or is it wisdom disguised as comedy? Noted author (and Presidential candidate) Marianne Williamson has called him “the Mark Twain of our times” because the comedy isn’t just hilariously funny, but also offers sharp social commentary and spiritual perspective.

“It is true that the unexamined life is not worth living and equally true that the unlived life is not worth examining,” said Swami Beyondananda.

Billed as “one of the biggest names in comedy” (“Beyondananda” alone has 12 letters), Swami keeps the audience in hysterics with his mixture of word play, seriously funny political and spiritual commentary, and playful silliness.

Unlike so many spiritual teachers who expect to be followed without questioning, the Swami invites questions from the audience. If you have an answerable question for the Swami, he will have a questionable answer for you.

And then, in part two of the program, you’ll have a chance to meet Swami’s alter ego Steve Bhaerman when he is interviewed by KVMR Radio host Jerianne Van Dijk.

In addition to being a funny guy in his own right, Steve has also authored a “serious” book with cellular biologist Bruce Lipton. “Spontaneous Evolution: Our Positive Future and a Way to Get There From Here,” has been translated into 26 languages, and has been called “world-changing” by both Deepak Chopra and political commentator Thom Hartmann. If you’re curious about how one becomes a cosmic comic swami, or the ins and outs of transformational comedy, you’ll have a chance to sit down with Steve and ask him questions as well.

“A little peace here, a little peace there, and pretty soon all the little peaces will fit together to make one big peace everywhere.” – Swami Beyondananda