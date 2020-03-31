Susan Rogers: Watch local to stay informed

There’s never been a better time to watch local. Not only does Nevada County Media have what you need to stay informed about our local coronavirus situation, it also offers entertaining programs by and about our community members, including local children who have created shows for other kids (perfect if you have children stuck at home).

Submitted to The Union

Bored? Need a break from 24/7 depressing news stories? Check out what your local community members have been producing at Nevada County Media. (And for the ultimate stress relief, don’t miss the blast-to-the-past Warner Brothers cartoons with Bugs Bunny and Woody Woodpecker on the Kidz Channel, see below).

How do you find all this? Visit http://www.NevadaCountyMedia.org and click “Watch Now” at the top of the page. Scroll down to the second major section, “Coronavirus Updates for Nevada County.” Here you can view daily updates recorded by various county officials to keep us informed about the local response to this emergency situation. A new video is posted at 4 p.m. every day. Click the green button to “View the Playlist,” and the most recent video will be at the top of that list.

Also on the “Watch Now” page, right underneath the coronavirus Update section, is where you’ll find on demand programming with many varied programs in nine categories. Each category has a “View Channel” button to click, and when you do that, you’ll see that channel’s banner with a white “View on YouTube” button, then some “Featured Videos” below that.

Here are the nine categories. Be sure to click each category’s “View on YouTube” button to see all the available videos on that YouTube channel — only a few are “Featured” on each category’s main page.

• NCM Main Channel: local business and nonprofit short features; a Healthy, Wealthy and Wise series; Our Amazing Kids; and more.

• Government & Politics Channel: emergency and wildfire preparedness information and resources, candidate forums, Board of Supervisors, City Council and Planning Commission meetings, and more.

• Music Channel: bands and soloists from rock to classical and in-between, plus The Musicians, a show all about music with host Gary Logan.

• Movies Channel: a collection of short films (10 minutes and under) by local producers, including award winners from our annual Thru the Lens film competition.

• Kidz Channel: a great collection of programs by, about and for children, on topics including frogs, dinosaurs, animals, hula hoops, Legos and more. Also many great “Merrie Melodies” Warner Brothers cartoons from the 1940s and ‘50s that will transport Baby Boomer adults back to their childhood.

• Food Channel: cooking lessons, sources for great local food products, local farms, and more.

• Arts Channel: poetry readings, photography, the 2011 Nevada City Mardi Gras parade, and more.

• History Channel: many programs on the history of Nevada County, the hospital, Narrow Gauge Railroad, the National Hotel and more.

• Worship Channel: an archive of video recordings of local faith community services.

Local media offers variety, authenticity and “that local connection.” Check it out, and when things are finally back to normal, come visit the studio and learn how you can join the fun by creating your own media programs.

Susan Rogers is a former board member of Nevada County Media. As a public access TV station and multimedia production facility, Nevada County Media provides a platform for creativity, personal expression and free speech. Government meetings and public events are live-streamed; all recordings are available on the internet “on demand” for viewing on your smartphone, computer or smart TV at http://www.nevadacountytv.org.