Susan Lobb Porter featured at Nevada City Winery

What begins as a blank canvas or wood panel quickly becomes a series of layers, most of which will be painted over, scratched into, dissolved or sanded as the work proceeds and will become an abstract painting inspired by the rugged rocks and rivers of the Sierra.

Susan Lobb Porter’s exhibit at Nevada City Winery, “Granite Moon,” showcases works in a variety of media, including oil and cold wax, acrylic, graphite and collage built with layers of color and texture to create the final piece.

An opening reception will be held, Friday, from 6-8 p.m., as part of Nevada City’s ArtWalk. Live music will be performed by “Induction” providing a mellow mix of jazz, fusion and electronica.

The winery is open daily at noon for art viewing and wine tasting, with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

Nevada City Winery is located at 321 Spring St., downtown Nevada City, For information, call 530-265-9463.