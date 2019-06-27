LeeAnn Brook Fine Art: Studio to feature Carol Dalton’s abstract paintings

Imagine looking into a rippled pattern of blues in deep water, or the vibrancy of the vermilion red lichen that grows on rocks. Imagine the vertical textures in a meadow of grasses. This source of inspiration is what has attracted notable artist Carol Dalton for years.

As this month’s guest artist at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, Dalton will feature her newest mixed media abstract paintings that emanate the rich textures and colors of earth’s environment through the use of oil, collage and pastel. New Yuba River paintings by LeeAnn Brook will also be featured. The show will open on Nevada City’s First Friday Artwalk, July 5, from 5-9 p.m., featuring live jazz, and will run the month of July at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 231 Broad St., downtown Nevada City. Open daily, 12-5 p.m., open Saturdays at 11 a.m.

Carol Dalton’s paintings gently peel away the layers of earth’s evolution through her use of oil paint and mixed media in an abstract interpretation of nature. Her paintings give a feeling of richness, revealing dimensional textures of minerals, color hues of plant life and movement of atmosphere through her textural brush strokes that are her trademark. Primarily a painter, Carol also works with mixed media, collage, and printmaking. Her current work continues her basic exploration into the consequences of human involvement in our environment.

Growing up in Southern California, Dalton attended the Santa Barbara Art Institute, a part of Brooks Institute, from 1971-1974 on scholarship. Dalton considers herself primarily a self taught artist since she feels exploration and discovery of process paramount in the development of her art.

Dalton has been exhibiting for over 25 years in Bay Area galleries, including over a dozen solo exhibits, and has work included in the Crocker Art Museum, Monterey Art Museum, and corporate collections including Kaiser Permanente. Carol’s artwork is also included in many private collections, locally and abroad. With family ties in Nevada County, her studio is in the Arsenal Art District along the Carquinez Strait in Benicia, California.

The gallery features the working studio and new work by LeeAnn Brook as well as work by over 20 other artists in various mediums. LeeAnn Brook Fine Art is open daily from 12-5 p.m., and is located at 231 Broad Street in downtown Nevada City. For more information about the gallery’s artists and events, visit http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com.