Storytelling singer brings show to Nevada City

Mikel Paul is set to perform Friday at the Golden Era in Nevada City.

Submitted photo

Know & Go Who: Mikel Paul Where: Golden Era Lounge, 309 Broad Street in Nevada City When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 6 Band: Gerry Pineda on bass, Ty Smith on drums and Gary Regina on the saxophones.

A native of San Francisco, Mikel Paul sings with a voice that is raspy and honest, reminiscent at times of Tom Waits or Leonard Cohen.

His sound is bluesy and jazzy, his stories a stew of the intimate, the soulful, and the humorous. His childhood music stores haunts left him with an affinity for bands like Bittersweet, Skin, Frisconickel, Streetheart, and Poorboy, and through their work he learned the roads of musical self-expression.

He has recorded records, published his writings, and written and co-wrote with many artists. He played bass with Santa Esmeralda, a disco band remembered for their #1 single “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” (originally recorded by Nina Simone). He wrote and recorded dozens of songs in the early 90’s before taking a break from his musical work to focus on his children and his other interests, including opening the Lake of the Pines music store.

He returned to music in 2012 and has since recorded two albums, “It’s Raining in New York” and “Wanna Tell the World.”