Stone House hosts dinner and concert to benefit Nisenan

Tuesday, Sept. 24, Nevada City’s Stone House restaurant hosts a special harvest farm-to-table dinner event, followed by live music from several popular musicians. One-hudred-percent of proceeds are donated to the California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project (CHIRP) a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to support the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan, the indigenous people whose original homeland included what is now Nevada City.

The restaurant is located at 107 Sacramento Street in Nevada City. The dinner is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the concert from 9 p.m. to midnight. A limited number of tickets are available at: tinyurl.com/yxweuz25.

About CHIRP

CHIRP will use the money to support the tenth annual Nisenan Heritage Day event on Nov. 2, and the efforts of restoring the tribe’s federal recognition. The event will also provide a platform for CHIRP to continue building a donor base system for ongoing support.

Local farms, including Pharis Farm, River Hill, Towani Farm, Super Tuber Farm, Mountain Bounty, Son of Something and Foothill Roots, are playing a very significant role by donating all of the produce and meat for Stone House chefs to create a family-style harvest dinner. The dinner includes an appetizer, salad, entrée, dessert and wine or non-alcoholic beverage. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian options are available.

During the dinner portion of the evening, Shelly Covert, the Executive Director of CHIRP and Tribal Spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria, will speak. She will discuss their present situation and possibilities for the future, and tell the audience how they can support the tribe. Nevada City Rancheria Tribal Chairman Richard Johnson will also share some Nisenan history and promote his book, “History of Us.”

The concert that follows includes offerings from local talented musicians including Mariee Sioux, BrightSide Blue and CHIRP’s very own Shelly Covert. The audience will experience an eclectic mix of genres. And just announced, special guest artist Handmade Moments of Jumpsuit Records, known for ornate instrumentation and simple yet sophisticated songcraft.

As the event’s organizer, the Stone House and their entire staff, in collaboration with local farms and the evening’s performers, are all donating their time and resources, so that 100% of the ticket sales can go directly to CHIRP.

Local songwriter Mariee Sioux shared, “I believe it to be our great privilege and honor at this time to engage in acts of reciprocity to help lift up the local native community here and this is why I stand as an alley with the Nisenan. I try to bring visibility through platforms I have to the community and beyond and help educate about the historical truths, issues they currently face and projects they need help with. I also gladly donate monthly to their nonprofit CHIRP. I believe supporting and bringing visibility to the Nisenan, as they fight for re-recognition and to preserve their culture, to be one of the most important issues of our community today.”

This event will be CHIRP’s 2nd Annual Stone House Fundraiser. When offering her assessment of last year’s event, Covert said, “Last year’s fundraiser fully surpassed our expectations; the food was awesome, the music was amazing, the whole evening was fully attended. Tribal Elders who attended were emotional and surprised by the level of community that showed up. This year is looking just as incredible. The event promises to be an evening not to be missed. The locally grown food, the fantastic entertainment lineup and community building and interactions are all key components for another successful event. The funds raised will directly affect our budget allowing us to further our mission: to preserve, protect and perpetuate Nisenan culture.

“It’s heartening that our local community is seeking to help support the tribe. They see us as an important and valuable part of our shared history and the tribe is desperate to be part of the community fabric.

“We are moved by the generosity of the Stone House, in all they are contributing to this event.”

The cost of the dinner is $85 and $25 is charged for the concert. Both may be purchased for $100.

People wishing to make a donation to the Nisenan can do so at: http://www.chirpca.org

For more information, contact CHIRP at info@chirpca.org, or find them on Facebook at facebook.com/NevadaCityNisenan.