Steve Poltz takes to the stage in Auburn Thursday night

Is Steve Poltz a singer, songwriter, comedian, dancer or philosopher? The answer is yes, and more!. Best known as the songwriter behind Jewel’s best selling hit song “You Were Meant For Me,” Steve’s fans know he has a lot more to offer this world, and his shows are where one needs to go to find out. Be it an intimate house concert, or a huge festival, Steve entrances the audience and takes them on one heck of a ride with more twists and turns than a trip to Downieville. Sometimes Steve will come up with a new song on the spot, other times he will slip into a “rap” or other times he will transfix the audience in a sweet song.

This is a special stop for Steve, thanks to his short tour in California, he will be playing at some of the big halls and clubs in the region, but thanks to his relationship with Keep Smilin’s Scott Holbrook along with his history with Nevada City based KVMR, Auburn will be the beneficiary of a special “off market” evening of fun. Since this show will be happening on a “school night” Holbrook has arranged the timing as to not go too late. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and Steve should be starting about 7:30 p.m.

The “Foothill Fillmore” is located at the Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge. The Odd Fellows are incredible folks, and for which all their proceeds from the shows, go back to the community. The “Fellows” man a full bar featuring a great selection of Crooked Lane Brewing Co. beers. In addition, they always offer some fun snacks, such as hot dogs and homemade tamales.

This show is 21+ So ID is required. Also know that this is a “mostly” seated show, it is general admission, and seating is on a first come/first serve basis, also note there will be some dance floor space behind the seats.

Tickets are available at Clock Tower Records Grass Valley, Yabobo Nevada City, Cherry Records & Tribal Weaver Auburn, as well as online at http://www.Keepsmilinpromotions.com.