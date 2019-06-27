Stepanians in concert at Off Broadstreet

Departing from its usual musical comedy formula, Off Broadstreet is hosting a remarkable event Friday at the popular cabaret dessert theater located at 305 Commercial St. in Nevada City.

Kris and Dominic Stepanian will perform Friday at 8:15 p.m. for one night only. Admission is $29.

Well-known to OBS audiences for her portrayal of Patsy Cline, Kris Stepanian returns for one magical night of iconic songs by a variety of famous contemporary and classic artists: Patsy Cline, The Beatles, Norah Jones, Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin and others. Accompanied by her amazing son Dominic on guitar, Kris’ 90-minute program will include jazz and blues and feature a host of brand new songs by the popular singer.

For further information, go to http://www.offbroadstreet.com. For reservations, phone (530) 265-8686.