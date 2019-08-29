‘Stayin’ Alive’ with The Foundry Sings

TICKETS: $10 Suggested Donation or Free when you become a member at $7.50/month, Proceeds go to the Foundry’s building improvement fund

Inspired by the popular Choir! Choir! Choir!, a weekly drop-in singing event based in Toronto, Canada, which has attracted professional musicians such as Rufus Wainwright to sing with the group, The Foundry Sings is a quarterly event held at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, aims to gather people of all ages and singing levels under one roof to share in the power of song, reap the health benefits, and build community.

The Foundry Sings is led by Rod Baggett, the choral conductor at Nevada Union High School and Seven Hills Middle School, along with multi-instrumentalist and singer Jonathan Meredith. When attendees first arrive, they are given a lyric sheet to a popular contemporary song. Individuals do not need to know how to read music, though. Baggett and Meredith will teach attendees the vocal arrangement.

While most of the songs are familiar, Baggett is known to add to the music for the chorus members. These additions can include beautiful harmonies, new arrangements, and even singing in rounds.

This Wednesday, Baggett will work his magic on the Bee Gee’s 1977 hit song “Stayin’ Alive.” This song is one of the band’s most recognizable songs. It was one of five songs the Bee Gees wrote specifically for the film “Saturday Night Fever.”

Robin Gibb explained the meaning of the song, saying, “The subject matter of ‘Stayin’ Alive’ is actually quite a serious one; It’s about survival in the streets of New York, and the lyrics actually say that.” Barry Gibb also added, ‘Everybody struggles against the world, fighting all the….things that can drag you down. And it really is a victory just to survive.’”

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.