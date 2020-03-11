St. Paddy’s Ceilidh set for Saturday in Grass Valley

Tickets: Adults concert only $15, concert and dinner $25. Youth 5 to 12 concert only $5, concert and dinner $15, Children under 5 free. Available at Brown Paper Tickets and at the door. https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4541440

This year, the annual “St. Paddy’s Ceilidh” (Gaelic for musical party) has moved to the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountain at 246 S. Church St. in Grass Valley. It’s an evening of food, drink, music, singing, dancing, and poetry of Ireland and Scotland. Not to mention shenanigans and malarkey.

This Saturday evening, March 14, the festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a traditional open session hosted by “Strayaway.” They will bring with them the feel of an Irish pub, with tunes being passed around from player to player.

Dinner, served from 6 to 7 p.m., will feature a choice of Guinness stew or a hearty veggie stew, and the trimmings. Drinks will be available to purchase.

After dinner, concert-goers will be treated to a trio of Celtic bands. The “Celtic Amigos” and “Fire in the Kitchen” will each entertain you with traditional Celtic tunes. To round out the night, local favorite “Three Times Through” will play traditional and new Celtic music from both the European and American sides of the Atlantic. In between, there will be poetry and a chance for all to kick up their heels to some fiddle tunes.

Tickets for the event are available for the concert only, or dinner and the concert. Tickets are available at Brown Paper Tickets and at the door and it’s open to all ages.