Sri Moonshine Music Series continues with Van-Anh Vanessa Vo

The line-up of world-class musical artists continues Nov. 2 with the return of Vietnamese vocal artist and instrumentalist Vanessa Vo. Vanessa’s primary instrument is the dan Tranh, a 16-string zither. Educated in Hanoi, she has lived in the Bay Area since 2001. An Emmy winner and an Academy Award nominee for her soundtrack compositions, Vanessa constantly expands the bounds of her music. You might hear her playing a mixture of styles, everything from classical Vietnamese folk song to Eric Satie to Jimi Hendrix. Her extraordinary CD release Three-Mountain Pass features several collaborators including Kronos Quartet.

As an extra treat, traditional Vietnamese finger-food will be available for purchase before the concert and at intermission.

Sri Moonshine Series Artistic Director Terry Riley may join Vanessa for a tune or two. Like Terry, Vanessa plays to inspire. So much of what she does is uplifting, a rare treat. She manifests Shakespeare’s dictum that “music hath charms to soothe the savage breast.”