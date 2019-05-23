Spring Concert on tap for Nevada Union choir

The Nevada Union High School Choir will present its final concert of the 2018-19 school year, Music Can Change the World! Spring Concert.

The show is scheduled from 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, in the Don Baggett Theater at Nevada Union High School.

All NU Choirs will perform a variety of repertoire, including classical, traditional folk, gospel, jazz and popular music. This is a great opportunity to invite friends and family as there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

NU Choir students, alumni and the NU Choir Boosters will be honoring the years of devotion, love and musical magic Linda DeMartini has given to the NU Choir Program at this, her final concert as accompanist. Also, this will be the final performance of several senior choir members who have spent their high school career participating in the choir program. They will be featured in solos throughout the concert.

“What I love about this concert is that the audience will experience the versatility of each choir and our wonderful accompanist Linda DeMartini as we perform music from a variety of genres,” said choir director Rod Baggett. “The program will open with traditional and classical choral repertoire worthy of the Cathedrals in Europe. The second half will shift to several familiar pop, rock, jazz and swing tunes that will be sure to have you tapping, snapping and clapping along before the evening is complete.”

To purchase tickets, go to http://www.nuchoir.org.

Now in its 68th year, the internationally acclaimed program is dedicated to producing outstanding choral music and providing educational opportunities for high school students of all musical ability.

The program is dedicated to giving every student the opportunity to learn and perform the finest of choral music regardless of singing ability or socioeconomic status and providing a place for dedicated students of the art form to excel.