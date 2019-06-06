Special performance in Nevada City to benefit Music on Wheels program

It’s time for an encore to Keep the Music Rolling.

Following the successful launch of InConcert Sierra’s “Music on Wheels” program this past year, the nonprofit arts organization will present a special performance 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Nevada Theatre.

“Music on Wheels” aims to bring live classical music to those Nevada County residents whose physical limitations prevent their attendance at regular performances. Since September 2018, InConcert Sierra has presented concerts at Atria, Hilltop Commons, Cascades of Grass Valley and Sierra View Manor — at no charge to the facilities or residents.

Keep the Music Rolling is a benefit concert and informative conversational presentation that will give the public an opportunity to experience “Music on Wheels” for themselves while also raising funds to continue offering performances at no charge to local senior living communities.

“Beautiful music is an integral part of the most precious and significant memories I hold,” said Rafael Diaz, the InConcert Board member who spearheaded the program. “Thus, I have not been surprised by the findings of recent scientific research documenting the enormous benefits of music to health and wellbeing, particularly among the elderly. Such a gift begs to be shared.”

Funds raised from the June 11 event will help offset the cost of hiring musicians and producing the performances. It will also allow InConcert Sierra expand “Music on Wheels” to additional senior residences.

“Keep the Music Rolling” will feature the same trio who performed at the four senior living communities this past year, Ken Hardin, piano, Richard Altenbach, violin, and Kirsti Powell, flute. The eclectic and emotive program will include Cesar Cui’s “Berceuse and Badinage,” J.S. Bach’s “Menuet and Badinerie,” Jules Massenet’s “Meditation,” and much more.

General admission tickets are $15 and include a sweet treat and beverage following the performance. There will be a raffle for a mountain bike, cakes and pies, along with a silent auction for an evening for six with a Cuban dinner and music, handcrafted artisan pottery, and works by local artists Jerianne Van Dijk, Eileen Blodgett and Kathryn Wronski.

Tickets are available by phone at (530) 273-3990, online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org or at BriarPatch Co-op. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Nevada Theater, 401 Broad St., Nevada City.

For more information, go to http://www.inconcertsierra.org or call (530) 273-3990.

Source: InConcert Sierra