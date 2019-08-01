Special Burning Man installation Digital Dalang hits Nevada City

Nevada City has a special Burning Man installation, Digital Dalang, coming to town. Digital Dalang is an art installation that promotes cultural art and technology with an interactive Indonesian shadow puppet theatre integrated with motion-reactive projected visuals. Since the project’s premiere at Burning Man 2018, Digital Dalang has performed in Thailand, Mexico and Indonesia, and has raised over $1,000 for local charities supporting the rainforests and disaster victims.

In 2018, Digital Dalang became the first Indonesian art project to be awarded funding from Burning Man. The interactive art installation combines traditional Wayang Kulit shadow puppetry with motion reactive projection mapping. Digital Dalang was handpicked by the festival’s late founder, Larry Harvey, to receive an Honoraria Art Grant and he shortlisted the project as one he was most excited to see.

At last year’s Burning Man Nevada City’s then Vice Mayor, Reinette Senum, attended the festival. It was while touring the playa at 3 a.m., enjoying the art installations that Senum came across this wonderful installation. Immediately she got excited about the wild idea of bringing this interactive and family friendly art to her hometown and asked the team if they would be willing to bring the installation to Nevada City. She was surprised when without hesitation they said yes. For the last 10 months, Senum and the mastermind behind the project, Ali Agus, have been communicating, keeping the flame going, and have figured out the logistics to make this a reality. Check out their YouTube video, here; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHzY2hW2g4I&t=6s&frags=pl%2Cwn.

Digital Dalang will be coming to Nevada City for the town’s last First Friday Art Walk of the year. The shadow puppet theater will be set up at the bottom of Bridge Street, next to the KVMR radio station. The Bonanza parking lot will be transformed into a magical outdoor amphitheater for the Art Walk. This will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to come witness a beautiful ancient Indonesian art form in the heart of downtown Nevada City.