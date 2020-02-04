Sour Diesel to play Golden Era Lounge Saturday night

Sacramento-based Sour Diesel is a five-piece fusion project highlighting improvised jamming over funky Afro and Latin grooves, incorporating cover material drawn from such artists as Pat Metheny, Weather Report, Steps Ahead and Chick Corea. The band features Michael Otwell on flute and saxophone, Ken Berger on keys, Steve Davis on the electric bass, Gary Harang on congas and percussion, and Ron Ochoa on the drums. They will be making their Nevada City debut at the Golden Era Lounge on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.