Sonny Landreth brings a new album to Grass Valley audiences

On Saturday Sonny Landreth and Marcia Ball take to the stage at the Foothills Event Center as a part of The Center for the Arts OnTheGo series. It’s a double bill and these two headliners promise to rock and boogie, each one lending their unique flair to the blues, and just a day after Landreth releases his latest album.

The Louisiana slide guitar icon Sonny Landreth will be releasing his new studio album “Blacktop Run” on Feb. 21, via Provogue/Mascot Label Group. “Blacktop Run” follows his previous Grammy-nominated album “Recorded Live In Lafayette” (2017) and his back-to-back Blues Music Awards for Best Guitarist and Best Blues Album for “Bound by the Blues” (2015).

Landreth’s groundbreaking work has long mixed familiarity with experimentation, and his latest ten-song collection stretches from hard-edged electric instrumentals to wistful acoustic ballads. The project’s range is the fruit of a renewed collaboration. Producer RS Field, who helmed Landreth’s trio of breakout albums, joined the six-stringer and co-producer Tony Daigle to finish the record. “His brilliance and creative energy recharged us,” Landreth said of reuniting with Field. Most of the tracks were recorded live at famed Dockside Studios on the Vermilion River south of Lafayette, LA. “We came up with new and better ideas, and that’s what you want,’ he added. “It couldn’t have gone better.”

After two Grammy nominations, multiple appearances at Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival, and wide-ranging acclaim from fellow players and fans worldwide, Landreth is looking forward to playing the new material live. “It’s all about telling the story,” Landreth says, “and as long as I can find my way up that path, I’m all in.” As the song goes in the title number of Blacktop Run, “A new day is dawning and I have never felt so alive.’”

Blues pianist and singer Marcia Ball is famous for her rollicking Texas boogies and New Orleans-style blues. In 1970 Ball left her Louisiana hometown headed for San Francisco. On the way, her car broke down in Austin, Texas, and she ended up staying. In 2018, nearly fifty years down the road, Ball was inducted into Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. Her soulful voice, gutsy roadhouse rhythm, and celebratory performance style are irresistible. The New York Times says it best, “Marcia Ball plays two-fisted New Orleans barrelhouse piano and sings in a husky, knowing voice about all the trouble men and women can get into on the way to a good time.”

Doors open at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Drive in Grass Valley, at 7 p.m. on Saturday to present Sonny Landreth and Marcia Ball for an 8 p.m. show in downtown Grass Valley. Tickets are available online at thecenterforthearts.org, at the box office located in the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, and at Briarpatch Co-op.