Songs of Midwinter: Author, songwriter Sands Hall presents holiday concert at the Miners Foundry

In Songs for Midwinter, singer/songwriter and author Sands Hall weaves tales through her music and stories and her knowledge of myth and fairytale. Joining her in creating this evening of magic and mystery is a group of musicians and friends: Kit Bailey (percussion); Randy McKean (reeds, banjo); Maggie McKaig (guitar, accordion, vocals); and Gerry Pineda (bass). Also joining Sands for a few tunes is special guest Elena Rayo.

Sands’ memoir, “Reclaiming My Decade Lost in Scientology,” has just been released in paperback, and she’ll share a few tales about this experience (copies will be for sale). Produced with the Miners Foundry. Tickets are $15 and are available at minersfoundry.org, and at Briarpatch.