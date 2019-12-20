Songs of Midwinter: Author, songwriter Sands Hall presents holiday concert at the Miners Foundry | TheUnion.com

Songs of Midwinter: Author, songwriter Sands Hall presents holiday concert at the Miners Foundry

Activities and Events | December 20, 2019

Submitted to The Union

KNOW & GO

WHAT: Songs For Midwinter

WHO: Sands Hall anfd friends

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 29, 4 p.m.

WHERE: Miners Foundry Cultural Center, 325 Spring St, Nevada City

TICKETS: $15 at minersfoundry.org and at Briar Patch Co-op

In Songs for Midwinter, singer/songwriter and author Sands Hall weaves tales through her music and stories and her knowledge of myth and fairytale. Joining her in creating this evening of magic and mystery is a group of musicians and friends: Kit Bailey (percussion); Randy McKean (reeds, banjo); Maggie McKaig (guitar, accordion, vocals); and Gerry Pineda (bass). Also joining Sands for a few tunes is special guest Elena Rayo.

Sands’ memoir, “Reclaiming My Decade Lost in Scientology,” has just been released in paperback, and she’ll share a few tales about this experience (copies will be for sale). Produced with the Miners Foundry.  Tickets are $15 and are available at minersfoundry.org, and at Briarpatch.

