Sierra Stages lands 8 Elly Awards

SACRAMENTO – Sierra Stages received eight Elly Awards at the 37th Annual Elly Awards Ceremony – Adult Division. Their production of “Hand to God” took home six Ellys and two more for Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach.”

Elly Awards for Overall Production in individual categories in the Adult Division went to:

Hand to God -Sierra Stages- Comedy

Macbeth – The Falcon’s Eye Theatre – Drama

The Drowsy Chaperone – Showbiz Theatre Company – Musical

The shows receiving the most Elly Awards were:

Hand to God – Sierra Stages – 6

The Drowsy Chaperone – Showbiz Theatre Company – 5

Macbeth – The Falcon’s Eye Theatre – 4

Times Like These – California Stage Company – 3

Nice Work If You Can Get It – Stockton Civic Theatre – 3

42nd Street – Woodland Opera House – 2

Twelfth Night – Roseville Theatre Arts Academy – 2

Bootycandy – Big Idea Theatre – 2

Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach – Sierra Stages – 2