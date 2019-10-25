ROCKLIN ­— Sierra College Theatre Arts Department presents “Noises Off” by Michael Fray and Directed by Debra Hammond for nine performances.

Michael Frayn’s “Noises Off” takes a fond look at the follies of theatre folk, whose susceptibility to out-of-control egos, memory loss, and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high-risk adventure. This play-within-a-play captures a touring theatre troupe’s production of Nothing On in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run. Frayne gives us a window into the inner workings of theatre behind the scenes, progressing from flubbed lines and missed cues in the dress rehearsal to mounting friction between cast members in the final performance. Brimming with slapstick comedy, Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and — of course — flying sardines!

Performances dates and times:

Friday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. (director’s discussion at 5 p.m. and talk back after the show

Friday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. (closing matinee)

Parking on Thursdays requires $3 daily permit available at dispensers. Free on Friday evenings and weekends.

The show is at the Dietrich Theatre at Sierra College, 5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin.

Tickets are $15 general, $10 students and seniors, $5 Sierra College Students.

Purchase online from Brown Paper Tickets at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4309866 or call 916-660-8036 for more information

Or, purchase at the door one hour before each show in the lobby of the Dietrich Theatre.