Sierra College presents ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’

WHEN:Friday, March 20, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 21, at 8 p.m.; Thursday, March 26, at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 27, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 28, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m.; Thursday, April 2, at 7 p.m. (director’s discussion at 5 p.m. and talk back after the show); Friday, April 3, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 4, at 2 p.m. (closing matinee)

Set in the decadent world of Victorian London, a beautiful young man called Dorian Gray becomes infatuated by the exquisite portrait that Basil Hallward has painted of him. He makes a Faustian pact that he will remain forever young while the picture grows old.

Oscar Wilde’s only novel caused an immediate scandal when it was first published in 1890 and its themes of youth and decay, innocence and corruption, art and reality are even more relevant to us in the 21st century than in the 19th.

Sierra College Theatre Arts Department will perform “The Picture of Dorian Gray” directed by Scott Adams as their spring producation.

The production takes a steampunk approach to demonstrating the impact of Dorian’s influences and eventual moral decay in a mechanized and decaying society.

Parking on Thursday, requires $3 daily permit available at dispensers, free on Friday evenings and weekends.

The production takes place at the Dietrich Theatre at Sierra College, 5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin.

Tickets are $15 general, $10 students, $5 Sierra College Students and can be purchase online from Frown Paper Tickets at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/4477237.

Call 916-660-8036 for more information, purchase at the door one hour before each show in the lobby of the Dietrich Theatre.