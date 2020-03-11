Sierra Cinemas presents the Met Opera’d ‘Der Fliegende Holländer’ Saturday

Don’t miss the opening few minutes of “The Flying Dutchman,” as they belong to Nevada County native Alison Clancy. This exquisite dancer, graduate of The Nevada City School of the Arts and Nevada Union, appears in her — she’s lost count, thinks it could be — tenth Met Opera production. In our recent phone conversation, Alison expressed her extreme gratitude for the start she received here at NCSA and Yelena Holt’s program at NU. For this production she has been working closely with choreographer Carolyn Choa, an experience she described as “meditative, transcendent, deeply magical.” She found tremendous support from Director François Girard (director of the films “The Red Violin” and “Silk”) in his second Wagner production for the Met, “Parsifal,” in which Alison also danced.

For non-Wagnerians, this is the opera to see. The score combines lyricism, deep dramatic insight, and suggestions of the supernatural. In 1843, the year of the work’s premier, Wagner had not fully developed his advanced style of music-drama. So, unlike “The Ring,” this is a more conventional opera with recitatives, arias and ensembles. However, Wagner’s integration of these elements into the fabric of the score foreshadows his later development of continuous musical flow. The young composer, not yet thirty when he began this work, experimented for the first time with leitmotifs, that identification of musical themes with characters, events, and concepts that was to become his hallmark and lasting contribution to operatic composition. One of the world’s great conductors, Valery Gergiev, wields the baton.

The amazingly busy Alison Clancy serves as guest faculty at NYU teaching movement for actors. Hard at work on her second solo album, for which she is producing and playing every instrument (Wow!), Alison hopes for an end of the year release. This multi-talented young woman returns here to see family and friends and to contribute her skills as a choreographer for the annual NU Dance Showcase. She’s not just going places, she’s already there.

John Deaderick is a local theatre artist and the author of Make Sweet the Minds of Men: Early Opera and Tragic Catharsis, available at Amazon.com.