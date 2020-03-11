Second Saturday kicks off fundraiser at Art Works

Art Works Gallery 2nd Saturday Artist’s Spotlight event will feature Denise Wey, who will demonstrate how she begins her Yuba River paintings, and Sharon Griffiths, who will share how wax, pigment and heat are used to create her mixed media Encaustic art. This event on March 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. also kicks off the gallery’s upcoming 10th Anniversary celebration with “10×10 – A Community Art Event” benefitting the Center of the Arts children’s arts programs. For a small donation, 10×10 inch canvases will be available for the public to take home and decorate. These canvases will be returned and displayed in the gallery window and at the new Center for the Arts, before being sold on May 16. All proceeds will be donated to the children’s programs mentioned above. Stop by March 14 and meet the artists and get your canvas to help support our community. More info at http://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com.

Art Works Gallery is a juried Artists’ Co-operative representing the work of thirty-three local artists. Voted The Union’s Best Art Gallery four years in a row, Art Works features a collection of unique jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass and mixed-media. The gallery is located at 113 Mill Street in historic downtown Grass Valley.