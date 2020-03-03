Scottish group Skerryvore to perform in Nevada City

TICKETS: $32 general admission, VIP Tickets are $79. Available at BriarPatch Co-op Community Market (530-272-5333) or online at www.minersfoundry.org

Scottish group Skerryvore return to Nevada County for a concert at the historic Miners Foundry Cultural Center on Sunday, March 8. There will be a VIP whiskey tasting for an additional charge hosted by members of Skerryvore prior to the concert.

Skerryvore have been repeat performers at the annual KVMR Celtic Festival in Grass Valley.

The eight piece band fuse rock, pop and traditional music with an emphatic thundering of drums and bagpipes. With their outstanding musicianship and the mesmerizing voice of award-winning singer-songwriter Alec Dalglish, Skerryvore has become an international sensation.

Hailing from the island of Tiree, Skerryvore formed in 2005 and in addition to Dalglish on lead vocals and guitar, the band includes brothers Daniel Gillespie (accordion) and Martin Gillespie (whistles and accordion), Fraser West (drums and vocals), Craig Espie (fiddles), Alan Scobie (keyboards), Jodie Bremaneson (bass) and Scott Wood (bagpipes). The band took their unique name after the lighthouse that sits on a remote reef of the same name off of Tiree; it is the tallest in Scotland.

Skerryvore is twice winners of Scotland’s Traditional Music Awards coveted “Live Act of the Year” (2011 and 2016). They have performed in over 25 countries and are very popular in the Middle East and China.

The band is touring behind its 7th album, Evo, which was released in June of 2018 in conjunction with the band’s own Oban Live Festival in Scotland, which attracted over 10,000 attendees last year.

On Jan. 25 of last year, the day recognizing the birthday of Scottish poet Robert Burns, Skerryvore released the single, “Soraidh Slan & The Rise,” a song that opens with a reading of the William Blake poem “Songs of Innocence,” and builds into a high-energy, bagpipe driven instrumental. The band was backed by the Oban High School Pipe Band, also the recipient of the proceeds of the song.

2020 marks the 15th year of Skerryvore celebrated with a special anniversary world tour.

VIP Tickets include admission to a pre-concert whiskey tasting hosted by members of Skerryvore. The event includes tastings of four to five types of whiskey, an intimate acoustic performance from and a reserved seat at the concert.