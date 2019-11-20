Royal Jam to play the Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley

Royal Jam is set to play the Wild Eye Pub Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Royal Jam is fronted by long-time Nevada County singer-songwriter Tom Wernigg. His songs range in topic from romantic love to environmental degredation — most of it delivered with dry wit and good-natured humor. This is his first foray into electric music in quite some time, joined by Steve Wiley on drums, Philip Wright on stand-up bass, Frank Lawrence on electric guitar, and Kate Canan on flute.